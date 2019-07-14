Smith/Stroh
Anna Smith and Robert Stroh, both of Laramie, are planning a wedding for Sept. 14 in Laramie.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Andy and Carolyn Smith, of Laramie. She is a 2009 graduate of Laramie High School, 2013 graduate of the University of Wyoming and 2015 graduate of the University of South Dakota. She is currently employed at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
The groom-elect is the son of Robin and Lisa Stroh, of Chinook, Montana. He is a 2010 graduate of Chinook High School and 2015 graduate of the University of Wyoming. He is currently employed with Luther Appraisal.
