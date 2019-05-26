Peyton Bomar, of Sheridan, and Jonah Henry, recently became engaged.
The bride-to-be is a 2017 graduate of Sheridan High School and is currently in her third year at the University of Wyoming.
She is the daughter of Randy and Stephanie Bomar, of Sheridan.
The groom-elect is a 2014 graduate of Laramie High School and 2019 graduate of the University of Wyoming. He is the son of Kent and Patty Henry, of Laramie.
A wedding is planned for 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Powder Horn Golf Club in Sheridan.
