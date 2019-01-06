Faithe-Maree Brown, of Laramie, recently became engaged to Liam Dominic Dell, of Cheyenne.
The bride-to-be, the daughter of Ret. MSgt Brian Brown, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tim and Tanya Miller, of Laramie, was homeschooled and graduated in 2014. She is set to graduate from Grand Canyon University in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in behavior science with an emphasis in trauma. She is employed with Zion Lutheran Church.
The groom-elect, the son of Ret. MSgt Jason Dell, of Berea, Ohio, and Garth and Trish Boltinghouse, of Sterling, Colorado, graduated from East High School in 2015 and is set to graduate from the University of Wyoming in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. He will commission as 2nd Lt in the United States Air Force in May 2021.
A wedding is planned for 3:45 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021.
