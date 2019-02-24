Taylor Adleman and Brett Montgomery are set to be married July 20 in Laramie. The bride-to-be, the daughter of John Adleman, will be given away by her father. The groom-elect is the son of John and Carrie Montgomery. The bride-to-be is employed with the Albany County Clerk’s Office, and the groom-elect is employed with Fremont Electric.
Engagement
Adleman/Montgomery
