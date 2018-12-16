Please note that the library will be closed on December 24th and 25th.
Sunday, Dec. 16
No events are planned.
Monday, Dec. 17
Cozy Mystery Book Club at 2pm at the Albany County Public Library. If you’re an armchair detective who prefers their mystery stories heavy on the small town charm and light on the sex and violence, this book club is for you! This month the group will be discussing The Spellman Files by Lisa Lutz. On January 7th we will be reading The Light Thickens by Ngaio Marsh. Please note that starting in 2019 the Cozy Mystery Book Club will begin meeting on the first Monday of the month.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library. Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Stress Relief Clinic at 12 – 1pm at the Albany County Public Library. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA). Everyone is welcome! Contact Sara Bursac at 307-460-2771.
YAK! A program for teens, planned by teens from 3:30 to 5 at the Albany County Public Library. Snacks & Drinks provided. For more information, go to http://acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or contact Liz Palmer, epalmer@acplwy.org
The Game Bazaar at the Albany County Public Library at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Contact Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime at 7pm at the Albany County Public Library. Throw on your pjs and join us for this evening storytime. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
After Hours Book Club at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery at 7:15pm. Join us this month in discussing The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton. This is a much loved young adult classic and was chosen as for the short list of The Great American Read. The last Tuesday in January we will be reading The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson. Extra copies of the books are available at the library.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help at the Albany County Public Library from 1pm – 4pm. Join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching your family history. Learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
ACPL Board of Directors meeting at 6:30pm at Albany County Public Library. The ACPL Board of Directors meet the third Wednesday of every month. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Contact Ruth Troyanek, rtroyanek@albanycountylibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Family Storytime at 10am at the Albany County Public Library. Stories and activities for preschoolers and their families. Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies at 10:15am at the Albany County Public Library. Join us at the children’s area for stories, songs, and rhymes for ages birth to two and their caregivers. Contact Monica Owens, mowens@acplwy.org.
Lego Club at 3:30pm at Albany County Public Library. Build, Inspire, Create! We provide the Legos! Contact Deb Shogren, dshogren@acplwy.org
Friday, Dec. 21
Zero Zone Yoga from 8am at the Albany County Library. Have you always wanted to try yoga? Join our free weekly class! Bring a yoga mat if you have one or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Saturday, Dec. 22
No events are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.