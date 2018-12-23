Community Holidays announces winners of bike drawing
Community Holidays announced the winners of two brand new bikes. At the Community Holidays Distribution Day, families were given the opportunity to sign up for one ticket for a bike drawing. Wednesday night, after all the people had picked up their Christmas bags of gifts, the drawing was hosted at First Baptist Church. This determined the winners of two brand new bikes, each one equipped with a bright-colored bike helmet. These were donated to Community Holidays by Toys for Tots. The lucky winners of the drawing were Monique Vigil and Sheila Treeby, both of Laramie. Community Holidays wants to thank Toys for Tots for this wonderful donation.
LPD assistant chief graduates from FBI program
Robert Terry, assistant chief for the Laramie Police Department, graduated Dec. 14 from the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, Virginia, along with 248 other law enforcement officers. The 274th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from all 50 states. Included in the class are members of law enforcement agencies from the District of Columbia, 23 international countries, five military organizations and seven federal civilian organizations.
FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray was the principal speaker at the ceremony.
How to submit to Hometown News
If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.