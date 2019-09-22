Ethan Li and Elliot Yao, twin boys, were born Aug. 27, 2019, in Laramie father Guihe Li and mother Jia Yao, of Laramie. Ethan weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces, and Elliot weighed 5 pounds. They have one sibling, Mia Li, 2½. Grandparents are Congjun Li and Suxia Wang and Hongguang Yao and Hongjie Li, all of China.
Birth Announcement
