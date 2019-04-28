Jeremiah Louihis Sparks, a boy, was born April 22, 2019, in Laramie to Mark and Kaitlin Sparks. He weighed 7 lbs., 9 oz. He has one sibling, Doris Elizabeth Sparks, 1 year 11 months.
Birth Announcement
Sparks Baby Boy
