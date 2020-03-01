Rylie Marie Babbitt was born February 27, 2020 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wyoming, weighing 6 lbs, 15 oz, to parents Parker and Katie Babbitt of Laramie. The proud grandparents are Harold and Susan Babbitt and John and Renita Costin.
