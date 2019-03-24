Hunt twins
Twins Jude Bradley Hunt, a boy, and Teya Marie Hunt, a girl, were born Feb. 8, 2019, in Laramie to Lindsey and Lyle Hunt. Jude weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces, and Teya weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Brad and Kathy Neely, of Casper, Cris and Lyle Hunt, of Glenrock, and Bonnie and Jeff Weisburg, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Great-grandparents are Bonita and Cliff Hunt, of Glenrock, and Fonda Hofstetter, of Glenrock.
Nordin baby girl
Willow Rose Nordin, a girl, was born March 13, 2019, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital to Andrew and Reba Nordin. She weighed 6 pounds and 9 ounces. She has one sibling, Branch McCoy Nordin, 23 months. Grandparents are Daryl and Jennifer Van Kooten, of Parker, Colorado, Jody Nordin and Brenda Spiegelberg, of Laramie, and Todd Eads and Kise Kercher, of Denver.
