Dimit baby boy
Casen Claude Dimit, a boy, was born Oct. 22, 2018, at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Chadd and Hope Dimit. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. He has two siblings, Addison, 6, and Bowen, 5. Grandparents are Brenda Spiegelberg and Jody Nordin, of Laramie, Dwight Arnold, of Hudson, Colorado, and Scott and Sherri Dimit, of Cheyenne. Great-grandparents are Gary and JoAnn Spiegelberg, of Laramie, Daryl Arnold, of Hudson, Colorado, Helga Nordin, of Laramie, and Bobbie Freeman, of Pratt Kansas.
Linde baby boy
Dominic Gene Linde, a boy, was born Jan. 6, 2019, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital to Britney Linde and Jerron Linde, of Laramie. He weighed 6 pounds, 7.2 ounces, and was 18 ¾ inches long. He has two siblings, Justin Worster, 12, and Merrik Linde, 8. Grandparents are Carrie Heil, of Laramie, Richard Dunn, of Opal, Kimberly Morgan, of Laramie, and Joe Linde, of Laramie. Great-grandparents are Darlene Lauck, of Laramie, and Glenda “Bootsie” Bernard, of Laramie.
