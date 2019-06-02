Piper Isabella Candelaria was born May 14, 2019, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital to Megan and Reynold Candelaria, of Laramie. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. She has one brother, Maxx, 4. Grandparents are Jan Truchot and Bernie Schnorenberg and Don and Toni Candelaria, all of Laramie.
Birth Announcement
Candelaria baby girl
Kayla Dumas
