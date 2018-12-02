ADELINE AND AMELIA JOHNSON, twin girls, were born Nov. 13, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital to Aaron and Melissa Johnson. They weighed 5.3 oz and 4.9 oz, respectively. Grandparents are Claylene and Jim Fitz, of Torrington, Laurie and Brian Heath, of Cheyenne, and Rhonda Schmidt Johnson, of Laramie. Great-grandparents are Billy and Margaret Balthrop, of Laramie, Gary and Nancy Johnson, of Casper, Dorothy and J.R. Kvenild, of Casper, Mike and Anne Schmidt, of Laramie, the late Arvidene and Bob Fitz and the late Paul and Florence Stampo.
Birth announcement: Johnson twin girls
