RYLIE NICOLE BASHAM, a girl, was born Sept. 23, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Jarrod and Ashleigh Basham, of Omaha. She has two siblings, Tayden Trujillo, 8, and Teagan Basham, 6. Grandparent are Keith and Cathy Basham, of Omaha, and Tim and Amy Trujillo, of Laramie.
Birth Announcement
Basham baby girl
Kayla Dumas
