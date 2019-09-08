Porter William Eickbush, a boy, was born Aug. 27, 2019, in Laramie to Jason and Anna Eikbush. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. He has three siblings: Jenna, Tristan and Spencer Eickbush. Grandparents are Leonard and Jean Eickbush and Rick and Bark Clark.
Baby Boy Eikbush
Kayla Dumas
