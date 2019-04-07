Commissioners offering scholarship
The Board of County Commissioners of Albany County will be awarding four scholarships of $500 per semester to the University of Wyoming or to any of the Wyoming Community Colleges.
One Renewal Scholarship will be awarded on the basis of the scholastic record of the student for the year just completed in which the student has held a scholarship. The Renewal Scholarship applications are available in the County Clerk’s Office. The completed renewal application must be delivered to the County Clerk’s Office by May 16.
The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of academic ability, scholastic record, character and financial need.
Class of 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming Program seeking applicants
There is a call for applicants to participate in the state program of Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming, a free program to compete for cash scholarships for college. Young women graduating in the Class of 2020 are eligible to participate in the state program that will take place July 31-Aug. 3 in Laramie.
Participants will compete in five areas: Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Fitness (15%), Talent (20%) and Self Expression (15%). More information and the application can be found on the at www.distinguishedyw.org .
Applications are due May 31.
Contact Maryalice Gulino at 460-1859 or wyoming@distinguishedyw.org for more information.
How to submit to School News
If you have an item for School News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.