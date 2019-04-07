Youth Hockey Awards
The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club (LAHC) awarded its top honor to Laramie’s Clint Connally. The Dale Wade Award is an honor named for club founder and coach Dale Wade who in 1975 was instrumental in establishing the LAHC. The Dale Wade Award is the highest honor that can be bestowed on a club member and is for a demonstration of exceptional service to the LAHC. This year’s Dale Wade award was presented by club President Craig Russow to Connally at the April 1 Annual Meeting. Connally has taken over directing the 8U and learn to play programs, working to craft dynamic practices for the club’s youngest players while also helping to build participation numbers.
This year also saw the establishment of a new player award for LAHC. High School senior Evan Naughton was the first recipient of the Larry Schnitker Sportsmanship Award. The player award is intended to highlight a player who has demonstrated exceptional character and sportsmanship during their LAHC career and is named in memory of former coach and club organizer Larry Schnitker who was instrumental in the Raise the Roof Campaign that resulted in the construction of the Laramie Ice & Event Center. Larry’s son Brian Schnitker helped introduce the award that was presented by LAHC President-Elect Jeff Gruver. Naughton was also honored with the Hobey Baker High School Character Award for outstanding individual performance on and off the ice.
