Congratulations to John Nutter and Suzanne Lewis on their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 6, 1970 in Morgantown, West Virginia. Please help them celebrate this special occasion Saturday, June 6, from 10am to 4pm, by DRIVING/WALKING BY for a wave and a piece of cake. 1155 Inca Drive. Please wear a mask if you would like to stay and visit. No presents, just your presence!
