Monday

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Bingo

1:30 p.m.: Melodees Singing Performance Group Practice

3 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise

5 p.m.: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Tuesday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Drawing Group taught by Brenda Winter

9 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

12:30 p.m.: Bible Study led by Chaplain Rich Henderson

12:30 p.m.: Pinochle

1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

Wednesday

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: AARP Safe Driving Class (call 745-5116 to sign up)

9 a.m.: Beginning Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)

1 p.m.: Needlework Friends gather to work on individual projects. Thursday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi for beginners

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

Noon: Albany County Library Table

12:30-2 p.m.: Alterations and Simple Repairs (call the Eppson Center to sign up for your clothing repairs)

1 p.m.: Patron Computer Assistance

1 p.m.: Coffee, Conversation, Coloring

1 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam

1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy

1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes

1 p.m.: Watercolor Class

3 p.m.: Biblical History Exploration

6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

Friday

8:45 a.m.: Seniors On The Go (Vienna Trailhead on the Rails to Trails off 230 — subject to change)

9 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program

9:30 a.m.: Recycled Cards Project

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)

