ECS-logo-2018-square.jpg
Buy Now

1560 N. Third St.

8a.m. -4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

For information, call 745-5116

www.eppsoncenter.org

www.facebook.com/eppsoncenter

Monday

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Bingo

1:30 p.m.: Melodees Singing Performance Group Practice

3 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise

5:30 p.m.: Michael Day – Searching for the grandest waterfall in Yellowstone

Tuesday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Drawing Group taught by Brenda Winter

9:10 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

12:30 p.m.: Bible Study led by Chaplain Rich Henderson

12:30 p.m.: Pinochle

1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga

4:30 p.m.: Karate

Wednesday

9 a.m.: Beginning Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)

1 p.m.: Needlework

2 p.m.: Open gym

Thursday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi for Beginners

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance

9 a.m.: Medicare Open Enrollment (call 745-5116 to make an appointment

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy

1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes

1 p.m.: Watercolor Class

1:30 p.m.: Fall Footsteps Walk at LaBonte Park

6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

Friday

8:45 a.m.: Seniors On The Go (Haunted Forest Snowshoe Trek — subject to change)

9 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program

9:30 a.m.: Recycled Cards Project

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)

1 p.m.: Medicare Open Enrollment (call 745-5116 to make an appointment)

2 p.m.: Open Gym

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.