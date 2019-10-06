ECS-logo-2018-square.jpg
Monday

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Bingo

1:30 p.m.: Melodees Singing Performance Group Practice

3 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise

Tuesday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Drawing Group taught by Brenda Winter

9 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance

12:30 p.m.: Bible Study led by Chaplain Rich Henderson

12:30 p.m.: Pinochle

1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga

Wednesday

9 a.m.: Beginning Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)

1 p.m.: Needlework

2 p.m.: Open Gym led by UW kinesiology students.

Thursday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

11:45 a.m.: Caregivers Support Group

1 p.m.: Watercolor Class

1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy

1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes

3 p.m.: Biblical History Exploration

6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

Friday

8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the go (Red Mountain Gypsum Quarry south of Jelm Mountain — subject to change)

9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program

9 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

9:30 a.m.: Recycled Cards Project

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)

2 p.m.: Open Gym led by UW kinesiology students

