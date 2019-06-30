Eppson Center for the Seniors logo
1560 N. Third St. / 8am-4pm Mondays-Fridays

For information call: 307-745-5116

www.eppsoncenter.org / www.facebook.com/eppsoncenter

Monday

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Bingo

Tuesday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Drawing Group

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

12:30 p.m.: Bible Study

12:30 p.m.: Pinochle

1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga

Wednesday

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing

1 p.m.: Needlework

2 p.m.: Open Gym

Thursday

Closed in honor of Independence Day.

Friday

8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the go — No Hike

9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing

2 p.m.: Open Gym

