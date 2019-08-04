1560 N. Third St. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays- Fridays
307-745-5116
Monday
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Bingo
3 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Drawing Group taught by Brenda Winter
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
12:30 p.m.: Pinochle
1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga
Wednesday
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)
1 p.m.: Needlework
2 p.m.: Open Gym led by UW kinesiology students
Thursday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
11:45 a.m.: Caregiver’s Support Group
1 p.m.: Watercolor Class
1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy
1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the go (Rock Creek/Deep Creek — subject to change)
9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)
2 p.m.: Open Gym led by UW kinesiology students.
