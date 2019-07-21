1560 N. Third St.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays
For information call: 307-745-5116
Monday
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Bingo
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Drawing Group
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
12:30 p.m.: Bible Study
12:30 p.m.: Pinochle
1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga
Wednesday
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing
1 p.m.: Needlework
2 p.m.: Open Gym
Thursday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi for Beginners
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy
1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
1 p.m.: Watercolor Class
6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45 a.m.: Seniors On The Go (Gold Run Creek)
9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing
2 p.m.: Open Gym
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.