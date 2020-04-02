Alfonzo Martinez went home to the Lord on March 18, 2020. Al was born August 18, 1934 in Mora, New Mexico to Adolph Martinez Sr. and Beatrice Gonzales. He moved to Laramie, WY where he lived for 71 years. Al met his wife Joyce Vialpando in Laramie. They were married on Feb 22, 1958 in Mora, New Mexico and just celebrated their 62nd anniversary. Al retired from the US Forest Service after working for 37 years. His passion for operating heavy equipment led him to be the CLM supervisor for the Forest Service in the Medicine Bow National Forest prior to his retirement in 1994. After which he worked for Dooley Lazer Car wash for at least 20 years. His commitment for taking care of the customers was passed on to his sons who have the same success today. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and spending time in the wilderness. He also enjoyed watching his children playing in tournaments, be it bowling or baseball and all other sports. Al is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons; Duane (Lindsey) and Jamie (Jaci); brothers and sisters; Jessie, Gilbert, Carmen, Junior, Rita, Annie; brothers and sisters in law; Ester, June (Bud), Arnold (Peggy); grandchildren, Shannon Atwood, Desire Daniels, Jacob Woodard, Krissy (Shane) Harbison, Aleana (Jake) Martinez, Wyatt Kunert, Jordan Martinez, Ciara Martinez; great grandchildren; Payton, Colin, Kinley, Hayden, Hailee, Rayden and Paxton. And numerous nieces and nephews. Al is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Arthur and Pat; sister, Mary Esparza, mother in law, Uvalda Vialpando brother in law Carlos Mellizo. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Laramie, WY. The family of Alfonzo Martinez acknowledges with grateful appreciation the kind expression of you sympathy. Condolences may be sent to Montgomery Stryker Funeral Home.
