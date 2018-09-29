The University of Wyoming men’s cross-country team finished second Friday and two Cowboys placed in the top 10 at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational in South Bend, Indiana.
The Cowboys’ top five runners all finished in the top 50 among a field of 140 runners to score 105 points.
No. 2 ranked BYU dominated the event by scoring 23 points. UW topped host Notre Dame and No. 23 ranked Furman among the 16 teams entered.
“The guys ran very well as a group today,” Cowboys cross-country coach Scott Dahlberg says in a UW release. “They packed up early on, found each other and fed off each other.”
Junior Paul Roberts led the Cowboys by placing third overall on the five-mile course in 23 minutes, 4.7 seconds. Fellow junior Chris Henry was right behind in eighth place in 24:05.5.
Roberts finished less than two seconds behind winner Connor McMillian of BYU.
“Paul and Chris put themselves in that front group about halfway through the race and kept pressing and mixing it up with some really good guys around the nation,” Dahlberg said.
UW junior Harry Ewing placed 20th overall in 24:23.6 with junior Daniel Hintz 28th in 24:31.8. Sophomore Jerald Taylor rounded out UW’s scoring runners in 49th in 24:55.3.
Soccer
UW freshman Caitlin Pickett scored with 16 seconds left in the second overtime Friday to lift the Cowgirls to a 1-0 win over Utah State in MW play.
The Cowgirls (7-2-2 overall, 2-1-0 MW) won their second straight on the road in the middle of a four-game road trip to start conference play. The trip ends at 1 p.m. Sunday at Boise State.
”I thought we played well enough to get a goal,” Cowgirls coach Pete Cuadrado says in a UW release. “I’m very proud of this team. They found a way to win and the result when we needed it.”
Both team combined for 31 shots — UW had 17 — and 12 shots on goal.
Pickett scored the game winner off a chipped ball to the front of the penalty area by Brittney Stark. Utah State (2-8-0, 1-2-0) goalie Grace McGuire came all the way out of net to try and grab the ball, but Morgan McDougal’s slide tackle bounced the ball right to Pickett about eight yards from the net. The UW freshman calmly took her time and scored over an Aggie defender at the goal line.
Pickett finished with a team-high four shots while Taylor Burton, Adalyn Vergara, Stark and Annika Clayton added two each.
Hannah Lee, who started the second half in goal for UW, got the win, Lee made four saves in the 65 minutes she was in net. Cristina Salazar started and saw four shots in the first half, none coming on goal.
COWGIRLS 1, AGGIES 0
Wyoming 0 0 0 1 — 1
Utah State 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST HALF SCORING
None
SECOND SCORING
None
FIRST OVERTIME SCORING
None
SECOND OVERTIME SCORE
WYO—Caitlin Pickett (109:44). Assist: none
Shots: Wyoming 17; Utah State 14. Shots on goal: Wyoming 8; Utah State 4. Saves: Wyoming 4 (Hannah Lee 4); Utah State 7 (Grace McGuire 7). Fouls: Wyoming 12; Utah State 10. Offsides: Wyoming 0; Utah State 1. Corner kicks: Wyoming 4; Utah State 7. Cards: Wyoming (Morgan McDougal, yellow); Utah State.
Men’s golf
UW freshman Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot rounds of 70 (2-under-par) and 72 to total 142 Friday on the first day of the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate at the New Mexico Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The former Sheridan standout is in an 11-way tie for eighth place after the first day as he attempts to record a top-10 finish in just his third collegiate meet.
The Cowboys are eighth as a team at 583 after rounds of 293 and 290 (7 over).
UNLV leads the field at 562 with BYU three shots back at 565 and Pepperdine third at 568.
UW trails fellow MW schools New Mexico (574) and San Diego State (577) heading into today’s final round.
Junior Dan Starzinski put together rounds of 75-70 to finish at 145 and is tied for 26th.
Senior John Murdock IV went 76-71 and is tied for 39th at 147 while sophomore Carl Underwood rounds out UW’s scoring at 149, good for a tie for 52nd.
Volleyball
The Cowgirls dropped their first MW game of the season, falling at Fresno State 3-1 late Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (10-5 overall, 2-0 MW) won 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21.
Emily Lewis totaled 14 kills and 14 digs to lead the Cowgirls (10-5, 2-1 MW) for her first double-double of the season and the fifth of her career.
Halie McArdle added 12 kills.
UW setters Cori Aafedt (23) and Marissa Hines (20) combined for 43 assists, with Hines’ mark a career high.
Madi Fields led the UW defense with 25 digs and now has 969 on her career, good for ninth all-time at UW.
The Cowgirls are at San Diego State at 7 p.m. MDT Saturday to close out the road trip.
Always a Cowboy Run
UW track and field and cross country will host the 17th annual Always a Cowboy memorial event at 9 a.m. today at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex. The annual event honors the eight Cowboy cross country runners who passed away in an automobile accident in 2001.
Today’s event features a new structure, with a 5k run mapped through the Madrid Sports Complex. Runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend and participate in the free run/walk event.
Entry to the event is free, and donations can be made to the Wyoming cross country and track and field programs. For more information about the event, call 307-766-3754.
