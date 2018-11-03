The University of Wyoming Cowboy swimming and diving team dominated the Colorado School of Mines by a 163-96 score Friday at Corbett Pool.
The team won 11 of 14 events and would exhibition the final three. The Cowboys also swept the top three spots in five different competitions including the 50-yard freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 200-yard backstroke
“It was a good team performance,” UW coach Dave Denniston said in a UW news release. “It was a good opportunity for these two teams to race. There were some great swims today from athletes who don’t normally compete in those events.”
The Cowboys started with a first and second in the first event of the evening, the 400 medley relay. The team of Sean Calkins, Liam Holt, Austin Crump and Liam Metzsch touched the wall first in 3 minutes, 29.76 seconds.
Following in second was the team of Alex Jaegers Mitchell Hovis, Jack Scafuri and Grant Sloan in 3:34.23.
David Murphy claimed two individual victories. In the 100 breaststroke, Murphy finished with a time of 56.49 and finished the 100 freestyle in 46.83.
Ryan Netzel also claimed two firsts in the 1,000 freestyle (9:59.12) and the 500 freestyle (4:45.16).
Austin Crump and Brayden Love earned the top two spots in the 200 butterfly with times of 1:57.38 and 1:59.36, respectively.
James Bouda hit the wall first in the 50 freestyle in a time of 21.41, followed closely by PJ Musser at 21.51.
Calkins won the 200 backstroke in 1:56.71 and Jacob Harlan earned a win in the 200 freestyle in 1:44.15.
The Cowboys return to action Nov 15 for the Corbett Invite.
