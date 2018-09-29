The Laramie High School girls swimming and diving team got a rare chance Friday to qualify swimmers for the state meet in some of their off events by hosting Cheyenne South, Rock Springs and Jackson at the LHS Pool.
Laramie won 10 of the 12 events to sweep the field. LHS improves to 10-0 in duals and 5-0 in West Conference duals.
“The goal was to swim hard in our off events and try and qualify in events we hadn’t for our top girls and everybody keep making progress,” LHS swim coach Tom Hudson said. “It was a good night in helping round out people’s lineup of events at state for more options.”
Anna Roesler (100 butterfly and 100 freestyle) and Carter Burchi (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke) each won two individual events.
LHS also received a solid performance from Anna Augustin in diving. Augustin qualified for state last week and improved her mark by 12 points for 182.75, good for fifth place.
The Lady Plainsmen will next host Evanston, Green River and Jackson at 10 a.m. today. Green River is ranked second in Class 4A behind Laramie. The duals against Evanston and Green River will be West duals. Jackson will not be scored against Laramie.
LADY PLAINSMEN 103, ROCK SPRINGS 71
LADY PLAINSMEN 110, CHEYENNE SOUTH 66
LADY PLAINSMEN 109, JACKSON 68
EVENT RESULTS
200 MEDLEY RELAY: 1. Laramie (Elena Hennerman, Katie McPherson, Anna Roesler, Catie Weathermon), 2:00.73
200 FREESTYLE: 1. Olivia McPherson, Laramie, 2:01.50. OTHER LHS RESULTS: 2. Tayiah Graves, 2:07.95; 6. Libby Moore, 2:22.44.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 1. Kim Robinson, Rock Springs, 2:20.19. LHS TOP RESULTS: 2. Sage Morton, 2:24.72; 3. Anne Roesler, 2:30.55; 4. Madie Jablin, 2:32.60.
50 FREESTYLE: 1. Carter Burchi, Laramie, 26.03. OTHER LHS RESULTS: 3. Heidi Schroeder, 26.80; 4. Catie Weathermon, 26.92; 5. Morgan Billington, 27.66
DIVING: 1. Natalie Six, Laramie, 208.15. OTHER LHS RESULTS: 2. Maddie Appelhans, 191.30; 5. Anna Augustin, 182.75.
100 BUTTERFLY: 1. Anna Roesler, Laramie, 57.71. OTHER LHS RESULTS: 2. Sage Morton, 58.28; 3. Katie McPherson, 58.77; 4. Katie Weathermon, 1:01.72.
100 FREESTYLE: 1. Anna Roesler, Laramie, 57.71. OTHER LHS RESULTS: 2. Sage Morton, 58.28; 3. Katie McPherson, 58.77; 4. Katie Weathermon, 1:01.72.
500 FREESTYLE: 1. Heidi Schroeder, Laramie, 1:07.77. OTHER LHS RESULTS: 2. Kelcey Anderson, 1:10.32; 5. Madison Nagy, 1:13.96
200 FREESTYLE RELAY: 1. Laramie (Catie Weathermon, Heidi Schroeder, Sage Morton, Olivia McPherson), 1:43.06.
100 BACKSTROKE: 1. Carter Burchi, Laramie, 5:42.28. OTHER LHS RESULTS: 6. Morgan Billington, 6:29.94
100 BREASTSTROKE: 1. Abi Robinson-Kim, South, 1:01.01. LHS TOP RESULTS: 3. Elana Hennerman, 1:08.60; 4. Kelcey Anderson, 1:09.37.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY: 1. Laramie (Carter Burchi, Heidi Schroeder, Sage Morton, Olivia McPherson), 3:54.23.
Volleyball
The Lady Plainsmen went 2-1 during the first day of the Casper Invitational on Friday in Casper.
LHS (12-8) beat Campbell County 25-21, 25-21 in its first match before losing to Mountain View — ranked No. 4 in Class 3A — 26-24, 25-22.
Laramie ended pool play with a 25-15, 25-6 win over Thunder Basin JV.
The Lady Plainsmen move into the Gold Bracket with their performance. LHS will play Riverton at 9 a.m. in a quarterfinal game. The championship game is schedule for 4 p.m.
Cross-country
LHS junior Abigail Whitman finished ninth Friday in a strong field to lead the Lady Plainsmen to a fourth-place finish overall at the Thornton Cross-Country Invitational in Thornton, Colorado.
Whitman ran a time of 18:48 to finish in the top 10 among a field of 307 girls runners.
Junior Emmy Johnson was right behind Whitman in 18th place in 19:19 while fellow junior Jayla Wulff placed 38th (19:52) and May Lamb 43rd (19:59).
The Plainsmen were led by senior Derk Lyford and junior Mason Swingholm. Lyford was 18th overall at 16:35 with Swingholm 19th in 16:35.
Seniors Jordan Tangeman came in 38th (17:00) and Carter Sell 64th (17:28).
The Plainsmen finished fifth in the team race.
Up next for the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen is the West Conference regional meet Sept. 15 in Rock Springs.
THORNTON CROSS-COUNTRY INVITE
At Thornton, Colo.
BOYS TEAM SCORES
Top 10 of 39
1. Fort Collins 55; 2. Fairview 91; 3. Fossil Ridge 121; 4. Rangeview 222; 5. Laramie 224; 6. Arvada 238; 7. Legacy 240; 8. Cheyenne Central 249; 9. Sheridan 266; 10. Rocky Mountain 280;
BOYS TOP 5: 1. Cole Nash, Chatfield, 15:38; 2. Luke Sundberg, Rangeview, 15:51; 3. Henry Murphy, Fairview, 15:56; 4. James Gregory, Fort Collins, 16:05; 5. Ryan Montera, Legacy, 16:07
PLAINSMEN RESULTS: 18. Derk Lyford, 16:35; 19. Mason Swingholm, 16:35; 38. Jordan Tangeman, 17:00; 64. Carter Sell, 17:28; 90. Kent Henry, 17:41; 106. Collin Krueger, 17:52
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Top 10 of 34
1. Fossil Ridge 73; 2. Fairview 83; 3. Broomfield 133; 4. Laramie 167; 5. Legacy 206; 6. Cheyenne Central 226; 7. Standley lake 227; 8. Arvada West 245; 9. Rocky Mountain 252; 10. Sheridan 286
GIRLS TOP 5: 1. Emily Baker, Fort Collins, 18:04; 2. Sydney Swanker, Broomfield, 18:16; 3. Claudia Miller, Cheyenne Central, 18:16; 4. Lena Fogarty, Fossil Ridge, 18:21; 5. Morgan Hykes, Windsor, 18:25.
LADY PLAINSMEN RESULTS: 9. Abigail Whitman, 18:47; 18. Emmy Johnson, 19:19; 38. Jayle Wulff, 19:52; 43. May Lamb, 19:59; 67. Libby Berryhill, 20:36; 81. Allison Dodds, 20;55; 82. Katy Kozlowski, 20:55; 87. Marlena Meyer, 20:58;
