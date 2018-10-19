Emotions turned into a wave of momentum that mostly stayed on Laramie High School’s side of the net.
The Lady Plainsmen volleyball team secured the top spot in the Class 4A Southeast Quadrant on Thursday with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-15 sweep of Cheyenne Central at Plainsmen Gym.
Laramie (19-9 overall, 5-0 Southeast) set the tone early after celebrating the last home game for six seniors. The No. 4-ranked Lady Plainsmen jumped out with a 12-2 run in the first set to build a 14-4 lead en route to notching the early lead in the match.
“The things that stuck out most for me is we created our own energy,” Laramie coach Becky Baker said. “We really built off each other and wanted every player to be successful. We were very balanced, but the biggest physical aspect was that our defense was relentless. Those tips weren’t landing on the ground and everyone was determined to get the ball.”
The fifth-ranked Lady Indians (19-9, 3-2) bounced back in the second set to make it close throughout. Central led early in the frame before 10 ties down the stretch. The Lady Indians had set point at 24-23 before Laramie rattled off three points for the 2-0 match lead.
“We were hoping to utilize our middles a little bit more,” Central coach Maggie Hokanson said. “We did that in the second set and were getting some stuff done, but we had too many unforced errors. We can’t set a team up by spotting them 10 points and expect to come back to do anything miraculous.
“I told them we weren’t down and out, but had to pull it together and eliminate some of the unforced errors.”
Central totaled 16 hitting errors and eight serving errors in the match.
Laramie took control with a 10-2 run for a 17-7 lead before winning the third and final set.
The Lady Plainsmen had a balanced attack by spreading the ball around to several hitters.
Junior Jessica Crane led the team with nine kills, followed by freshman Alexis Stucky with eight kills and junior Jennifer Aadland with seven.
“It’s really good in having Alexis and Jen and also Jessica coming in too, to decide from — we also have strong middles,” Laramie senior Jacqueline Murdock said. “There was a lot of energy, which helped our defense get the ball up for good plays.”
Murdock notched nine assists and Stucky added 11 assists. Senior Olivia Elias — playing in her first match since anterior cruciate ligament knee surgery — notched an ace, a dig and a long kill that created the loudest cheer of the match.
The Lady Indians were led by senior Paige Blevins’ eight kills. Junior Shelby Murrell had six kills and senior Jordan Harris and junior Ellie Fearneyhough had four each. Harris also had a match-high 20 assists.
“We were just trying to stay aggressive at the net and not let any balls drop so we can get our hitters the opportunities for kills,” Blevins said. “We were a little slow on defense not getting to our bases and transitioning fast enough, which probably hurt us the most.”
LADY PLAINSMEN 3, LADY INDIANS 0
Central 14 24 15
Laramie 25 26 25
Central Totals
(Kills-Blocks-Digs-Aces): Andrays Gallegos 0-0-0-0, Ellie Fearneyhough 4-3-3-0 (1 assist), Irelin Fagenbush 1-0-10-0 (2 assists), Isa Sanchez 0-0-1-1, JoJo Jones 0-0-1-0, Jordan Harris 4-0-9-1 (20 assists), Jordyn Ojeda 3-0-1-0, Olivia Bradley 0-0-7-1, Paige Blevins 8-1-9-0, Reese Bradley 0-0-0-0, Shelby Murrell 6-1-2-0
Laramie Totals
(Kills-Blocks-Digs-Aces): Halley Feezer 0-0-9-0 (1 assist), McCall Moore 0-0-0-0, Jacqueline Murdock 0-0-7-0 (9 assists), Jennifer Aadland 7-0-4-0, Alexis Stucky 8-1-8-2 (11 assists), Samantha Hook 2-0-1-0, Hailey Judd 2-2-0-0, Kelsey Crane 0-0-5-0, Ashlyn Titensor 3-0-2-0, Jessica Crane 9-2-3-0, Olivia Elias 1-0-1-1
