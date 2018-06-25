The hangover of Saturday’s emotional win over Cody lasted about three innings for the Laramie Rangers American Legion baseball team Sunday afternoon.
Or until Reid Baty sent a bolt of emotion through the team that carried them to the Dooley Oil Classic championship.
Baty’s triple to right field triggered a four-run outburst for the Rangers in the fourth inning against Fort Morgan, Colorado, the start of 11 unanswered runs in an 11-3 win, the team’s eighth straight victory. The win also pushed the Rangers above the .500 mark at 17-16 for the first time since starting the season with six straight losses.
Laramie reached Sunday’s title game by beating Class A powerhouse Cody 14-5 the night before after trailing 5-0 in the first inning.
The Rangers again trailed early in the championship game as used two Laramie errors to score three unearned runs in the third inning.
“We kind of had a little bit of a slow start and got behind,” Laramie manager Brandon Ruckman said. “But we stuck to our game plan and made them (Fort Morgan) make some mistakes and we capitalized on those mistakes. We had hits all through the lineup, kind of like we’ve been doing lately.”
The first mistake Fort Morgan (10-4) made came in the fourth inning.
After a leadoff single by catcher Caleb Eaton, Baty sent a deep shot to right field that one-hopped the fence to score Eaton with a triple.
The hit seemed to energize the Rangers while slowing down Fort Morgan’s momentum.
“That was a spark for sure,” said Baty, who finished the game with three RBIs and three runs scored. “We just needed something to get us going and you could see everybody pick up after that. We still had a lot of energy, it’s just the plays weren’t going our way.
“Once we got the momentum going, everything just clicked and we started rolling.”
David Coulthard singled home Baty and Blake Moore’s two-out single scored Coulthard and Michael Schutterle for a 4-3 lead.
After Rangers starter Logan Pickard worked a scoreless fifth inning, the Rangers took command with five runs coming on four hits and three Fort Morgan errors. Baty singled home two runs while Baden Jordan added an RBI single for a 9-3 lead.
Pickard was lifted in the sixth after throwing 95 pitches. The right hander gave up just three hits and three runs (none earned) and struck out seven to get the win.
“I just tried to throw strikes and stay ahead as much as I could,” Pickard said. “I just wanted to stay positive on the mound, even when we got behind. We came through with the bats and scored a lot of runs.”
Added Ruckman: “Logan threw a heckuva game. He’s such a great pitcher to have in our arsenal. He wanted to pitch in the championship game and he’s the one we wanted to pitch.”
Laramie ended the game with two runs in the sixth inning on an RBI triple by Coulthard and a sacrifice fly by Matt Smith. Laramie finished the game with 14 hits, getting two each from Moore, Baty, Coulthard, Smith and Jordan.
The Rangers won their last three games of the tournament by the eight-run mercy rule after five innings and outscored their opposition 43-15 over the four games. Laramie’s closest game came in the opener Thursday in a 7-4 win over Loveland, Colorado.
“We had a lot of fun and this was a great weekend,” Baty said. “We played really well and played like we know how to play. It was great to get the championship here today.”
Laramie now hits the road for seven games this week.
The Rangers play a doubleheader at 5 p.m. today at Casper and plays a single nine-inning game at Powell on Thursday. Laramie then plays four games in the Cody Tournament this coming weekend. Laramie’s next home game will be July 3 against Omaha South.
RANGERS 11, FORT MORGAN 3
Fort Morgan 003 000 — 3 4 4
Laramie 000 452 — 11 14 2
Fort Morgan, Christensen, Apple (5) and Castaneda; Laramie, Logan Pickard, Reston Morehouse (6) and Caleb Eaton. WP—Pickard. LP—Christensen. 2Bs—Fort Morgan, none; Laramie, none. 3Bs—Fort Morgan, none; Laramie, Reid Baty. HRs—none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.