For Nick Smith it was something he’s done four consecutive years. For Tyler Vander Waal, it was his first time.
The two University of Wyoming quarterbacks joined their teammates for the Cowboys’ first of 15 spring practices Tuesday. UW worked out for about two-and-a-half hours in its indoor practice facility.
Smith and Vander Waal are competing for the starting quarterback job, and although nothing was determined in one, non-padded practice, the evaluation by the coaches certainly is well underway.
Smith, a fifth-year senior, has played in 12 games for UW. He’s made four starts, including two last season. Tuesday was Vander Waal’s first spring practice with UW. Last fall, he ran the scout team as a true freshman.
“It was kind of jaw-dropping at first playing out there with all the big guys after being on the scout team last year,” Vander Waal said. “It is a big adjustment, but it was really fun.
“I was nervous at first, but the butterflies wore off really fast.”
Smith’s two starts last season were his first game action since 2015 when he played in five games and made two starts as a redshirt freshman. He backed up Josh Allen the last two seasons, and there was never a doubt that Allen was the starter in 2016 and 2017.
In 2015, injuries to two other quarterbacks forced Smith into action.
Even though UW is 0-4 in Smith’s four starts, he does have experience on his side. However, his outlook on the competition this spring isn’t different from his approach the previous three years.
“I want to compete and do everything I can to earn the job,” Smith said. “It is different where Tyler is at in his career, but if we can make each other better, and I can make him better, it will help the team in the long run.”
Added Vander Waal: “Nick is a great guy on and off the field. That’s a guy I look up to. I know I can come to Nick with any question I have about football. Even though we’re competing for the same spot, we’re still family at the end of the day.”
Fifth-year UW coach Craig Bohl said prior to spring drills that, ideally, he would like to name a starter coming out of spring. Bohl said every drill and snap taken by Smith and Vander Waal will be evaluated over the next five weeks.
Obviously, things Bohl and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brent Vigen will be looking for from both quarterbacks is the execution of the offense. However, there’s more than that.
“There’s such an x-factor the quarterback brings — body language, handling the huddle, reading keys and progressions, encouragement of other players, leadership skills,” Bohl said. “That’s more of an art than a science, but those are important things to demonstrate for whoever plays quarterback for us.”
Vander Waal might have taken a positive step in one of those areas Tuesday.
“I had tip-ball interception, but I didn’t hang my head. I just got back out there,” he said. “You have to bounce back.”
Smith earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from UW in December, and began his master’s program in finance this semester. After last season, Smith said he talked with Bohl about next season, and said he wanted to come back for his final year of eligibility and give everything he had to be this team’s starting quarterback.
But there’s more to it for Smith.
“This sport has brought me a lot of enjoyment and good memories with family and teammates,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed my time here and couldn’t be more fortunate to do and see the things I’ve done.
“You have to make it fun. Yes, it is (a) competition and there’s pressure with that, but this could be it for me in terms of playing this game. I don’t want that to consume what goes on in practice. I want to go play football with my friends.”
O-line movement
UW offensive line coach Scott Fuchs likes to experiment with guys at different positions in the spring.
Tuesday was no exception as sophomore Logan Harris got reps at guard. The Torrington product started every game at center last season as a true freshman.
A pair of redshirt freshmen — Patrick Arnold and Keegan Cryder — took snaps at center. UW likes to double-rep during practices so both were able to get snaps at the same time.
“You will see a lot of different combinations (this spring),” Bohl said. “We need to make significant improvement on the offensive line. We feel like we have some good returnees, and we also feel like we have some emerging freshmen.”
Senior Ryan Cummings is the only starter not returning along the line this season.
Injury report
Players who won’t participate in spring drills due to injuries include: senior defensive end Carl Granderson (elbow), senior defensive end Kevin Prosser (shoulder), senior nose tackle Sidney Malauulu (back), senior defensive lineman Conner Cain (ankle), senior safety Marcus Epps (back), sophomore defensive tackle Ravontae Holt (knee) junior wide receiver C.J. Johnson (knee) and junior wide receiver John Okwoli (knee).
Bohl expects most of the players to be ready for the season. However, Johnson and Okwoli might not return until during the season as they were injured in December.
Pro day list
Allen headlines the list of UW players who will participate in its pro day Friday in front of NFL scouts and team personnel.
Others who will participate are Cummings, long snapper Kolton Donovan, cornerback Rico Gafford, safety Tim Kamana, defensive end Nela Lolohea, linebacker/defensive back Jalen Ortiz, cornerback Robert Priester and fullback Drew Van Maanen.
ESPN and the NFL Network will have live coverage from the event, which is not open to the public. The NFL Network’s coverage begins at noon.
