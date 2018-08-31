Getting a win in the home opener for the Laramie High School team Friday was the icing on the cake as far as coach Clint Reed was concerned.
The main underlying theme for Reed was how the Plainsmen persevered in the final minutes to hang on for the 21-14 win against Rock Springs at Deti Stadium.
“The monkey coming off our back wasn’t about the win,” Reed said. “It was (avoiding) letdowns late in the game — making mistakes and letting things get away from us when it was in our grasp.
“It started to feel like that, but honestly the guys rallied together, took care of business and we were able to get a win. I’m so happy for the boys.”
Rock Springs seemed to have the momentum midway through the fourth quarter down by one score and driving deep into Laramie territory.
The Plainsmen defense came up with the stop they needed and took over at their own 19. But a series of penalties backed up the Plainsmen and they were forced to punt.
The snap went over senior punter Ethan Sell’s head. He ran it down, recovered it and tried to boot it away, but it went for a short distance and the Tigers had a short field to work with at the Laramie 23-yard line.
With 2:55 left in the game the Tigers — who ran the ball fairly effective all game — tried four straight passes, several of which were just off the fingertips of the receivers.
The final pass from junior quarterback Jesse Reese was just inches beyond the reach of junior H-back/receiver Favor Okere.
“(Rock Springs) is an incredibly hard team to defend,” Reed said. “It’s run, run, run and run. Then all of a sudden, it’s ‘Peek A Boo,’ and a guy comes running out of the backfield. We had to keep an eye on them and it was so hard on our corners and safeties.”
Laramie took over possession, and after runs of 8 and 2 yards from senior quarterback Jason Upton, the Plainsmen lined up in victory formation with the Tigers out of time outs.
Laramie (1-1) controlled the first half, jumping out to a 14-0 lead with under five minutes left in the first quarter. The Plainsmen had several short fields to work with after a turnover on downs and solid punt returns from Janson Adair.
Upton had 53 of his 84 rushing yards in the first half, including a touchdown from 10 yards. Senior running back Baxter Tuggle had 53 of his 71 yards in the first half, including a touchdown from 3-yards out that opened the scoring for both teams.
“The running game wasn’t as crisp as last week,” Reed said. “But without looking at the stats, you think about the big runs. But we did have good chunks of yards and got some first downs.”
Upton was 5 of 12 for 55 yards passing the ball. He hooked up with senior receiver Brady Epler — who plays next to Upton on defense as the safeties — for a 10-yard pass and catch for a touchdown for the first time in their varsity careers. Epler finished with four catches for 43 yards.
Okere was the main workhorse on the ground for the Tigers (0-2) in the double-wing formation. He ran for 136 yards on 13 carries and scored from 34 and 5 yards out.
Reese was 7 of 20 for 105 yards through the air with senior Nick Faigl with catches of 23 and 19 yards for 42 yards and senior Tristan Profaizer with one catch for 42 yards to lead Rock Springs.
The Laramie win snapped a four-game losing streak to Rock Springs. The Tigers beat the Plainsmen 51-29 last season in Rock Springs.
—
PLAINSMEN 21, TIGERS 14
RSHS 0 6 8 0 — 14
LARAMIE 7 14 0 0 — 21
SCORING
First Quarter
LHS — Tuggle 3 run (Tangeman kick), 4:32
Second Quarter
LHS — Epler 10 pass from Upton (Tangeman kick), 4:57
RSHS — Okere 34 run (2-pt. failed), 3:50
LHS — Upton 10 run (Tangeman kick), 1:18
Third Quarter
RSHS — Okere 5 run (Huffman 2-pt. run), 4:30
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
