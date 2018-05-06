Dear Editor,
The annual Ag Expo presented by the Albany County CattleWomen took place on April 24th and 25th. Information about various aspects of agriculture was successfully presented to more than 385 mainly third grade students and 72 teachers/parents. The Snowy Range and Rock Creek FFA students guided the younger students through a series of stations. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our committee, sponsors, presenters and all of the other volunteers who
Betty Wortman and Mary Louise Wood, co-chairs Albany County CattleWomen Ag Expo Committee
Laramie
