Just as you thought our State could not embarrass itself anymore, giving someone like Delegate Lyle Williams a platform further stigmatizes what it means to be a Wyomingite. The good old boy network of aged white ideologues continues to rule the roost in this State.
That our State University lets these people dictate an agenda is that much more concerning. What do you expect would happen if 20 African Americans armed themselves with rifles and participated in a Black Lives Matter march on campus? Do you think only one of them would be cited for trespass, and the others to permitted to open carry their firearms? Reality dictates they would be lucky if the National Guard wasn’t called in.
In light of the UW’s complete bungling of the Williams matter, perhaps others can now presume that they too can violate Wyoming policies without concern? Flaunting open container rules, or prohibitions of medicinal marijuana use, no problem, right? So long as you are a member of the club, and have an obscure “constitutional” argument, you can do what you want, right?
I have news for Williams and his publicity stunt: one does not challenge a trespassing charge in a criminal action by asserting a constitutional claim against a separate UW policy. Williams is now attempting to argue that he has some type of constitutional defense to a trespassing charge tells you all you need to know about the competence of many of our legislators these days. That Taylor Haynes attended William’s arraignment is probably more of an embarrassment than William’s thinking he has a legal defense.
If you call yourself a Wyomingite, your biggest concern right now should be that our Legislature is becoming increasingly comprised of persons like Mr. Williams, who have no clue as to how the law works, have no experience with the rule of law, and who are only interested in pushing their idealistic agendas with a wink of the eye and nod of the head.
These are the people that are now making the laws in our State.
Galen Woelk
Laramie
100% agree Galen. Thank you.
