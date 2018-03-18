Wyoming’s idea of arming teachers is one of the more ridiculous ideas. If a teacher has the guts to shoot (when experienced, trained officers many times find themselves unable to do so) would only result in a shoot-out with children in the rooms, halls, playground areas.
Laramie High School students have organized a local March For Our Lives march, joining a national protest. I encourage all adults to attend this march to support the students in their quest for a safe school.
Will they get through to Cheney, Barrasso and Enzi? I hope so. I hope to God they choose to protect children rather than gun laws.
Sandra Werner
Laramie
(1) comment
Let’s see, creating soft targets without guns really seems to be working whether schools, theaters, malls, etc. Wake up, these events happen mostly in less than 5 minutes or not enough time for a cop to respond and most events end when a gun is turned on the perpetrator. The maybe teacher organization supported approach (not all teachers) current method is not working, but schools with guns certainly works in Israel, Switzerland, etc. Yes, I certainly agree, untrained teachers with guns are dangerous, or why teachers or school people need training and extra pay for such security. Did the recent school teacher who let off a gun not lack proper basic training, like keep your finger off the trigger unless you are shooting? These protesting students are pretty naive and lack hearing all approaches. Maybe one will be drafted and face a real gun situation soon and not know how to react due to lack o early training? Lastly, another basic gun training principle is to know your target AND background before shooting, something the writer fails to realize or understand for shooting. I’d sure rather be a child who saw a shoot out than be a dead one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.