Listen up folks — It’s really quite simple. Those advocating the AGW thesis have never provided a scintilla of empirical evidence in support of this Al Gore fabrication. Think about it — these junk scientists have been spending tens of billions of our tax dollars over the past 35 years in attempting to validate this specious theory and have come up with nothing. Even their predictions of dire consequences have been proven wrong. That’s the trouble you get into when you make predictions without knowing what you’re talking about. The best evidence that has been produced by this disastrous affair is the evidence that, having produced no supporting evidence over the past 35 years, one is forced to conclude that the AGW hypothesis is false. It’s time to move on.
Eugene (Gene) Watson
Centennial
