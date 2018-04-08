Hopefully, most residents of Albany County won’t find it necessary to avail themselves of the IMH Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center. But for those of us who have been placed in their care we can’t be more grateful that such a marvelously professional and caring resource exists within our reach. To all of the staff I say “thank you and bless you for the good work that you do”.
Eugene “Gene” Watson
Centennial
