How do you like the view of the new Smokey Mountain Range (formerly known as Snowy Range)? How many homes and thousands of acres have to burn before someone is smart enough to stop this?
Every state has a National Guard, they have large cargo planes, helicopters, bull dozers, bobcats, graders, all kind of equipment. This equipment can cut fire lines faster than 100 men. Their pilots are trained for night flying. Because of an old 1932 law, that states all private resources need to be used before the National Guard can be called out!! Our country is burning, homes are being lost, lives are being lost!
Firefighters try their best with what they are equipped, it’s just not enough. We need modern day equipment, a lot of equipment. We already pay the National Guard, they train all the time. Why not use them and their equipment to get ahead of these fires, get them put out before they spread to thousands of acres? They should be called first to the scene with their planes and helicopters, bring in the equipment.
Fred Tindell
Laramie
