I am curious why Bill Haley is running for office. I live in his district and have sent emails and called his listed phone number. Not one response. Meanwhile I have had legislators from other districts respond to the same questions.
If either of those contacts are wrong, he needs to let the Boomerang know.
We need someone who will respond to voter questions instead of taking the pay and doing nothing for it.
Kathie Till
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.