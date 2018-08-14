Fellow Wyomingites,
A letter I previously authored discussed candidates in the Republican primary. Most of my letter addressed the smoke and mirrors of two candidates. I understand the caution some have toward speaking negatively of other candidates; I call it truth, and it is the best we can achieve with a vote. Too long Republicans have settled for empty unfulfilled slogans. My experience as a Coloradan taught me all too well the danger and smell of fake conservatives. I recognize them a mile away.
Wyoming’s current condition lends possibility to the way of Colorado with even average leadership. Colorado turned in 20 years. If you cherish Wyoming, remember this: Wyoming is the place it is by virtue of its history, not in spite of it. Those seeking to model Wyoming after Colorado, California or any other state only invite their problems. Wyoming needs a bold leader who will aggressively stand for that which makes our state magnificent; that leader is found in Harriet Hageman. Harriet’s life and character exemplify the spirit of Wyoming. She understands that ever rising taxes and thousands of pages of EPA regulations, co-opted by extreme environmental groups, sabotage our vital agriculture and energy industries. Harriet also understands the critical value of our state’s land and water. Harriet’s plan to identify a portion(1/30th) of federal lands for Wyoming to manage is adept and inventive. Wyoming would generate new income and regain control and use of resources without a logistics burden. Harriet also recognizes difficult budget decisions must be made, and while there are no easy solutions, any responsible direction is the inevitable correction of irresponsible spending and lack of transparency. She sees the future implication for our children, and I support Harriet with optimism for mine.
The simple picture is that we must each make a choice regarding what we believe. If you believe the average politician or Washington bureaucrat knows best for Wyoming, then I miss the mark. If, however, you believe the best stewards of Wyoming, our resources and communities are Wyoming’s people; Harriet embodies your values and validates them with an astute luminous vision.
Thomas Stuemky
Laramie
