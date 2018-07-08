Fellow Wyoming Republicans, I cannot emphasize enough the desperate consequence of the upcoming gubernatorial primary. Being a former Colorado Republican, I can attest to the consequences of relying on platitudes and slogans — the current candidate field is full of these.
Mark Gordon claims he made the Legislature spend responsibly, and that assets are performing at a 10-year high. Is current spending responsible? What happened to the stock market 10 years ago? Convenient platitudes without merit. More troubling are Gordon’s past associations and contributions. Gordon asserts himself a lifelong conservative but has a habit of donating to liberal candidates: 1992 wolf proponent Wayne Owens, 2004 the DNC and John Kerry, 2006 Gary Trauner. In 2012 Gordon donated to The Nature Conservancy, an organization that is openly hostile to our critical state industries, and whose sole purpose is to limit and control the use and value of Wyoming land in perpetuity.
Sam Galeotos, the “conservative businessman,” is currently chairman of the Board of Directors for Green House Data, which is “zero emission.” I challenge you to research that notion. With inquiry, you will find the values of Galeotos and his company. Earth Protect and The American Solar Energy Society are two organizations to which Green House Data provides direct material support. Green House Data also received approximately $3.75 million in state grants. Of the $3.75 million, $2.25 million was approved by the Wyoming SLIB while Mark Gordon was a sitting member.
There is one candidate stalwart in service and fidelity to Wyoming, Harriet Hageman. Harriet does not merely advocate conservatism; her life is a testament of it. Uniquely, Mrs. Hageman has published an articulate, efficient plan to deliver Wyoming prosperity and autonomy. I had the opportunity to meet Mrs. Hageman; my experience compels nothing less than to affirm that she is the portrait of genuine, and you will get absolutely what you see and hear.
Be diligent in your vote, do not let hollow campaign ads furtively relinquish your duty to be informed. I lost my state. Do not let empty slogans steal from you the wonderful state that is Wyoming.
Thomas Stuemky
Laramie
