Q: I was mountain biking and got a little banged up from a fall. What would be good to take for minor injuries or aches because of my outdoor summer activities?
A: Outdoor activities, like mountain biking, can make you more prone to getting hurt. If there is a significant injury, seek professional help right away. The recommendations in this article are meant for minor bumps and bruises that don’t require professional medical attention.
For minor injuries, plan to keep some homeopathic arnica in your medicine cabinet. This remedy is well known for treating bruises and is good for helping to speed up recovery after an injury. This common homeopathic remedy is usually easy to find in most natural health stores, as well as in some conventional drug stores. You might find arnica as a cream that you can apply to the injury, or you could find it as a small pill you can take orally. Both can work well, and if you want to be aggressive, it is fine to use both the topical and oral versions at the same time. In addition to treating minor injuries, arnica can be used for altitude sickness, which is handy if you have relatives coming into town from a much lower elevation than Laramie. Finally, arnica is also a good remedy for when you’ve pushed yourself too hard physically. If muscles are feeling sore from vigorous exercise, like running, strenuous hiking, or biking, then arnica is a good choice for faster recovery.
In addition to homeopathic arnica, a great herb to speed healing is comfrey. This plant is famous for helping to speed the healing of connective tissue. Because of this, it can be used to speed up healing of any kind of muscle strain or sprain and even speed up healing of an injury to a joint. Further, comfrey has some local anti-inflammatory properties. In most cases, I recommend using comfrey topically, meaning you apply it locally in the form of a cream. This is because when taken orally it can be a little hard on the liver for some people. Avoid using comfrey on an open wound, but for a muscle strain or for a sprain, it can be great.
Finally, it is good to have some Calendula on hand. This herb is commonly used topically for minor injuries and is specifically useful in treating minor cuts and abrasions to help reduce inflammation and speed up healing. So, when you accidentally get a little banged up from your mountain bike ride, this herb can be helpful in soothing the hurt and speeding up healing of those banged up areas. In addition to helping minor cuts and abrasions, Calendula is used to help speed up healing from a sunburn.
Having a few simple herbs and homeopathics on hand like those mentioned in this article can help to speed recovery and get you right back into summer fun.
Remember to check with your primary care provider to be sure these products make sense for your particular health situation.
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
