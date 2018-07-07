Sporting Houses: Did Laramie Tolerate them? Yes indeed

Keystone Hall was a bar, gambling casino, barber shop, restaurant and home for the proprietor and his family, according to Thomas Magee who arrived in Laramie in summer 1868. In his article “A Run Overland,” published in the December 1868 issue of the Overland Monthly and Out West Magazine, he commented about the proprietor’s wife: “She was surrounded by laborers, gamblers…general dirt and grease and…looked as if she had not a soul to sympathize with her in the world, and as if she had not a comfort in life. Women have a terrible life of it in these frontier towns, and I do not wonder that many of them become unsexed by their isolation among the roughest possible specimens of men.” Note the tent on the right in back, which might have been a temporary bordello. Behind it is the Laramie UPRR depot.