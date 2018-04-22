Heart Mothers would like to thank our fantastic community for the support they gave to our Give Back Breakfast with Chili’s restaurant. We had over 180 people come. Between the ticket sales, auction items and donations we doubled our goal. A large thank you to Chili’s for being so generous and presenting us with the idea of doing this Give Back Breakfast. Please keep your eye on the Boomerang for other upcoming fundraisers.
Thank you for everything.
Morgan Skinner, Heart Mothers secretary
Laramie
