I was somewhat dismayed at your article on Russin’s sculptor “The Family” as it is called. It has always looked to me as a circle, as in the circle of life. Of course nowadays there are many shapes and sizes to families, such as me having eight siblings, but to take this one down seems overboard. No one will love all art, so if people want different something else, taking this one away should not be one of the considerations. Commissioning another piece of art seems more appropriate. Thanks
Marian Showacre
Laramie
