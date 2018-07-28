I want to thank all the Wyoming newspapers that have carried the stories about Dr. Taylor Haynes’ residency issue. We could never have been able to pay for all the column inches you have given to Dr. Haynes had he wanted to buy the space for political advertising.
The free advertising is deeply appreciated and I am very thankful for your heartfelt donations to Dr. Haynes campaign. Keep up the good work and don’t forget to vote.
Tom Schmit
Laramie
