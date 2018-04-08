Carol Smith is certainly in the middle of uncovering many conspiracies and plots and she will no doubt get to the bottom of everyone of them and find the guilty parties responsible.
The United States is not a democracy. It is a Constitutional Republic with a representative form of government, which is why we still have a Bill of Rights.
The NRA is an honorable and highly respected, gun safety and marksmanship training organization. It exists to protect and serve the interests of its members, the same as many other organizations. Carol Smith has been one of our best recruiters lately.
I find it amazing that after 30-40 visits by law enforcement that the NRA gets blamed for the Florida shooter’s actions, when it is so clearly a failure by law enforcement officials and the Broward County Sheriff.
There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution about Capitalism and there was no implication that there is.
Capitalism is the economy of choice when people are free to decide. Socialism and Communism could not exist without Capitalism financing them.
Socialism and Communism only function when the people are coerced or threatened.
Public education is not addressed in the U.S. Constitution, but was left to the people and states to decide.
Communism is what it is. It is simply a 10-step program to control people for the benefit of the government and its rulers.
Maybe we could all meet in an auditorium sometime and take the Commie Test and see how you score.
For many years, the Communist Party USA ran a presidential candidate in the elections, the last one being Gus Hall, who ran in 1984.
Since then the CPUSA has not run anymore presidential candidates, but has supported the Democratic candidate in every election since. Looks pretty clear to me.
Mr. Hunter said “but due to Wyoming allowing people to live all over the state.” Do you have to ask permission from Wyoming to live somewhere? I’m pretty sure people can live where they choose. Be careful folks, those words are the thinking of a monarch or super bureaucrat.
Tom Schmit
Laramie
