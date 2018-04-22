Dear Editor:
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild would like to thank everyone who supported our Bi-annual Fabric and Sewing Sale held on Saturday, April 14. Thank you to the United Methodist Church for allowing us to hold the sale in their fellowship hall. We appreciate all who contributed fabric, sewing notions, patterns, sewing machines, sergers, and other sewing items to the sale. Also, thank you to everyone braved the elements to attended the sale and purchase our merchandise. The guild uses the profits from their sale to fund a variety of community service projects we undertake for various non-profit groups in Laramie, Albany County and the State of Wyoming.
We look forward to seeing you in 2020 for our next sale.
Roberta Schimek, Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild
Laramie
