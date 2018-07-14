Money has, throughout our country’s history, been used as a means of influencing our elected officials (see, for example https://www.opensecrets.org/resources/learn/timeline). However, the floodgates opened with the U.S. Supreme Court decision in FEC vs. Citizens United. In that decision, the Supreme Court ruled, in essence, that corporations are people and that money is speech. This has resulted in what many people call legalized bribery (see, for example, https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/20/opinion/democracy-drowning-cash.html). Our very own former U.S. Senator Alan Simpson calls the dominance of money in politics “… the number one problem our nation faces” (www.americanpromise.net/alan_simpson_letter).
Case in point. Privately-owned prisons and so-called immigrant “detention centers” are a hot topic at the moment. The Center for Responsive Politics is a nonpartisan organization which tracks money in U.S. politics. According to their website, www.opensecrets.org, U.S. congressmen and women from states, which are frequent entry points for immigrants, are common recipients of campaign contributions from The GEO Group. This business, the largest private-prison company in the U.S. has, for example, contributed $40,500 so far in 2018 to three Democrat and six Republican representatives in the House from Texas. The GEO Group has the potential to bring in millions to billions of dollars by housing prisoners and immigrants in states like Texas. Note that none of the representatives from Wyoming and North Dakota, which have relatively low inflows of immigrants, have received any contributions from The GEO Group. It cannot possibly be a coincidence that elected officials from states like Texas are frequent recipients of contributions from The GEO Group.
You can do something to help get “big money” out of politics by signing a petition to get an initiative on the 2020 Wyoming ballot. This initiative would call for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to declare that corporations are not people and money is not speech. Nineteen other states have already called on Congress to do this. Find where to sign a petition and get more information about the initiative at www.wyomingpromise.org and on Facebook at Wyoming Promise Albany County.
Sara Saulcy
Co-Chair, Wyoming Promise – Albany County
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.