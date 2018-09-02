I am saddened the Tourism Board turned down funding requested by the Matthew Shepard Memorial Group. I understand “heads on beds” is a consideration. However, the board missed a golden opportunity to support and showcase Laramie, Wyoming as a community that values social justice. Keep in mind the involvement of drugs in hate crimes has a long history. James Byrd’s killers were fueled by Texas’ favorite drug-alcohol, as were many of the people involved in decades of lynchings across the South. I have followed this case closely for 20 years. Thus, I am in agreement with Dave O’Malley, in my heart, I know it was a hate crime.
Zackie Salmon
Cheyenne
